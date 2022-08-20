Latest Weather Blog
One killed, six injured in four separate shootings across New Orleans overnight, police say
NEW ORLEANS - One person was killed, and six were injured in four separate shootings across the New Orleans area within a span of six hours overnight.
New Orleans police told WWL-TV the homicide happened on St. Andrew Street in the Central City neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Two men were shot multiple times before they were taken to a hospital. One of the victims later died from his injuries.
Police are also investigating three other shootings that happened overnight over the span of six hours, according to the news outlet.
The first shooting happened on Annette Street in the Seventh Ward around 10 p.m. Friday when two people were shot and privately taken to a hospital.
Another happened around 11 p.m. on LaSalle Street just outside of Tulane Medical Center. The New Orleans Police Department and Tulane police told WWL-TV two men were shot by a suspect driving a gray sedan. The driver then fled the scene down LaSalle and Gravier Streets.
A third shooting happened on North Rampart Street in the Bywater area just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A woman was taken to a hospital with one gunshot wound, according to police.
New Orleans police said they are investigating all four incidents separately.
