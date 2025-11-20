83°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in shooting along St. Gerard Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along St Gerard Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Sources said the shooting happened along St. Gerard near the corner of East Brookstown Drive around 1:45 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
Trending News
No information about the shooting was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger...
-
Glasgow Middle School evacuated after school receives bomb threat; students relocated to...
-
Louisiana native Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA...
-
St. Helena deputies: One dead, one arrested following Amite homicide investigation
-
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in...