One killed in shooting along Dalton Street

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a hospital after being shot in the head just before 4 p.m. along Dalton Street.

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said the shooting happened at the corner of Dalton Street and North Acadian Thruway. A man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Chief Morse said there were lots of shell casings in the area and officers are working to process evidence.

No arrests have been made. The identity of the deceased has not been released.