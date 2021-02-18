38°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in O'Neal Lane crash Thursday morning; authorities investigate
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was killed in a traffic incident early Thursday (Feb. 18) morning.
The crash occurred before dawn and, according to Total Traffic Network, involved a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on O'Neal Lane near Strain Road. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were seen at the crash site.
At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released and authorities are investigating the tragic crash.
This article will be updated as officials release additional information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power company says more outages may occur across south Louisiana
-
Thousands experience water, plumbing problems amid winter storm
-
Crash with injuries occurs on Scenic Highway early Thursday morning
-
La among numerous states dealing with dangerous weather, outages
-
Thursday morning weather forecast