One killed in Livingston Parish wreck Monday night
ALBANY - One person was killed in a wreck with an 18-wheeler in Livingston Parish on Monday evening.
State Police said the fatal crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 190 east of La. 441, which runs through Albany.
No additional details were available. This is a developing story.
