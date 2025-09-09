69°
One killed in Livingston Parish wreck Monday night

By: Logan Cullop

ALBANY - One person was killed in a wreck with an 18-wheeler in Livingston Parish on Monday evening. 

State Police said the fatal crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 190 east of La. 441, which runs through Albany. 

No additional details were available. This is a developing story. 

