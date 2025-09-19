81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed in fatal head-on collision between tow truck, car on Livingston highway

23 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 9:31 AM September 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — One person was killed Friday morning after a tow truck and a car had a head-on collision in Livingston. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the two vehicles collided along La. 444 near Acosta Lake and Jack Allen Road. 

Trending News

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office began redirecting northbound La. 444 traffic onto Jack Allen, while southbound traffic was redirected to Palmer Road.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days