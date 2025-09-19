One killed in fatal head-on collision between tow truck, car on Livingston highway

LIVINGSTON — One person was killed Friday morning after a tow truck and a car had a head-on collision in Livingston.

According to Louisiana State Police, the two vehicles collided along La. 444 near Acosta Lake and Jack Allen Road.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office began redirecting northbound La. 444 traffic onto Jack Allen, while southbound traffic was redirected to Palmer Road.