81°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed in fatal head-on collision between tow truck, car on Livingston highway
LIVINGSTON — One person was killed Friday morning after a tow truck and a car had a head-on collision in Livingston.
According to Louisiana State Police, the two vehicles collided along La. 444 near Acosta Lake and Jack Allen Road.
Trending News
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office began redirecting northbound La. 444 traffic onto Jack Allen, while southbound traffic was redirected to Palmer Road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: The Mallory's Backyard Blues
-
Traveling catfishing tournament makes way to River Parishes on Friday
-
GET 2 MOVING: Perkins Road Community Park
-
Mayor-President's office, EBR Schools announce deal to stream select high school football...
-
Baton Rouge Police trying to identify man accused of armed robbery