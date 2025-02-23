47°
One killed in crash on I-10 near Washington Street exit

1 hour 50 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2025 Feb 23, 2025 February 23, 2025 10:17 AM February 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 near the Washington Street exit on Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m., just down the road from the I-10/I-110 split. Baton Rouge Police said a vehicle ran into the back of a semi-truck and the driver of the car died.

The exit and two right lanes have been closed. As of 11:30, traffic was backed up onto the Mississippi River Bridge. 

