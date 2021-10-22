73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One killed, another hurt after shooting in neighborhood off Burbank Drive

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed in double a shooting reported in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Pecan Tree Drive, which lies off Burbank Drive. Authorities said at least one of the victims died at the scene.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

