One killed after being hit in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane early Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was brought to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a being struck by a car in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane.

Baton Rouge EMS officials said that the person was struck and killed around 1 a.m. at the gas station just before the I-10 westbound onramp.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and the St. George Fire Department also responded.