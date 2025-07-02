92°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed after being hit in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was brought to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a being struck by a car in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane.
Baton Rouge EMS officials said that the person was struck and killed around 1 a.m. at the gas station just before the I-10 westbound onramp.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and the St. George Fire Department also responded.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Summer, heat, and firework safety tips for your furry friends
-
America's first female speed painter visits 2une In after painting at LSU...
-
Police chase stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning; one arrested
-
Teen pleads guilty to multiple counts of attempted murder in 2023 College...
-
Covington man accused of trying to meet up with who he believed...