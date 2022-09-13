66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured, two dead after vehicle flips, catches fire on I-110 Tuesday morning; police believe crash to be hit-and-run

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people died and one was taken to a hospital after a vehicle flipped and caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS were called to reports of a vehicle fire on I-110 South near Chippewa Street. The Interstate was shut down and traffic was redirected while the fire was put under control and victims were recovered.

Sources say two victims died on the scene and one was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to flip, but police believe it to be a hit and run. There is no reported suspect vehicle yet.

This is a developing story.

