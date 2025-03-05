51°
One injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Florida Boulevard, according to emergency officials.
Officials say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Florida Boulevard. That person's condition or their injuries are unknown at this time.
