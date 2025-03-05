51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard

Wednesday, March 05 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Florida Boulevard, according to emergency officials.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Florida Boulevard. That person's condition or their injuries are unknown at this time.

