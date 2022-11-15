47°
One injured in shooting near Dutchtown

Tuesday, November 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

ASCENSION PARISH -- One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night near Dutchtown, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened a little before 6 p.m. in a parking lot of a gas station near Interstate 10 and Highway 73.

No other information was immediately available.

