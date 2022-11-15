47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting near Dutchtown

43 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, November 15 2022 Nov 15, 2022 November 15, 2022 6:40 PM November 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

ASCENSION PARISH -- One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night near Dutchtown, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened a little before 6 p.m. in a parking lot of a gas station near Interstate 10 and Highway 73.

Deputies said a woman was hit by gunfire and went by a private vehicle to a hospital. 

When deputies arrived at the scene, both the victim and the suspect were gone. 

Trending News

No more information on the shooting has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days