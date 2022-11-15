One injured in shooting near Dutchtown

ASCENSION PARISH -- One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night near Dutchtown, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened a little before 6 p.m. in a parking lot of a gas station near Interstate 10 and Highway 73.

Deputies said a woman was hit by gunfire and went by a private vehicle to a hospital.

When deputies arrived at the scene, both the victim and the suspect were gone.

No more information on the shooting has been released.