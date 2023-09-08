74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in reported shooting at Mohican-Prescott Crossover

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting around 4100 Mohican-Prescott Crossover.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m..

This is a developing story.

