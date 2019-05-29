82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in morning shooting on North Street

Wednesday, May 29 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on North Street near N. 46th Street. Police say the person's injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Crews closed part of the roadway following the shooting. 

No further information was provided.

