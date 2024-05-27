95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in Monday afternoon shooting on North 15th Street

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was brought to the hospital after a Monday afternoon shooting at a home on North 15th Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The shooting, which happened in the 1800 block of North 15th Street near Chestnut Street, resulted in one person sustaining minor injuries. Police are investigating the shooting.

