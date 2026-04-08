69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in 5-car crash, Highland Road shut down near Pecue Lane

1 hour 33 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 6:30 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - Highland Road near Pecue Lane is shut down due to a crash in the area involving five vehicles. 

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Jean Lafitte, which is between Siegen and Pecue lanes. 

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days