One injured following Saturday night shooting on East Gate Drive in Hammond

HAMMOND — A Saturday night shooting left one man injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that around 10:30 p.m., they arrived on East Gate Drive to find a car and a home with bullet holes. There was no victim on the scene at the time.

A 24-year-old man later arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man has since been discharged.

Detectives currently believe the shooting occurred during a party that was being held at a rental house.

The investigation remains ongoing.