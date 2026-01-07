One injured at North Acadian Thruway, Ozark Street convenience store; BRPD investigating attempted robbery

BATON ROUGE — One person was hurt as Baton Rouge Police investigated an attempted robbery at a convenience store along North Acadian Thruway and Ozark Street on Wednesday morning.

Police first responded to the scene around 4:33 a.m. Units were still at the scene at 5:45 a.m.

According to BRPD, one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.