One injured at North Acadian Thruway, Ozark Street convenience store; BRPD investigating attempted robbery
BATON ROUGE — One person was hurt as Baton Rouge Police investigated an attempted robbery at a convenience store along North Acadian Thruway and Ozark Street on Wednesday morning.
Police first responded to the scene around 4:33 a.m. Units were still at the scene at 5:45 a.m.
According to BRPD, one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
