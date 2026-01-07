67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured at North Acadian Thruway, Ozark Street convenience store; BRPD investigating attempted robbery

2 hours 36 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 5:24 AM January 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was hurt as Baton Rouge Police investigated an attempted robbery at a convenience store along North Acadian Thruway and Ozark Street on Wednesday morning. 

Police first responded to the scene around 4:33 a.m. Units were still at the scene at 5:45 a.m.

According to BRPD, one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days