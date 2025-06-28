One in critical condition, more injured after wrong-way driver crashes into other vehicles on I-10

BATON ROUGE — A driver is in critical condition after driving the wrong way on I-10 early Saturday morning and crashing into three other vehicles.

Baton Rouge police tell WBRZ an adult male drove east-bound in the west-bound lanes near the Dalrymple Street exit around 2:30 am. The driver of the vehicle is in critical condition, while the three other drivers and passengers sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.