LSU rehires former men's basketball coach Will Wade, parts ways with Matt McMahon

BATON ROUGE — LSU rehired former men's basketball coach Will Wade on Thursday.

LSU parted ways with current coach Matt McMahon on Thursday and hired Wade. Wade announced his departure from NC State. Wade previously served as LSU's head coach from 2017 to 2022 before he was fired.

Wade released a statement, saying his return to LSU is "deeply personal."

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for NC State, but the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal. This is our chance to come home — to a place that has shaped me, where the passion for basketball runs deep, and where the expectations match the opportunity. LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable. I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”

Wade was at the center of a nationwide recruiting scandal regarding illegal payments made to recruits.

LSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry said LSU is excited to welcome Wade back into the program.

“As LSU fans know well, Will is a consistent winner, a diligent program-builder, and a charismatic leader with an incredible ability to connect with his student-athletes and the fan base. Not only does he bring his postseason pedigree and an energetic presence, but he is innovative and strategic at a time in college athletics that requires both. We are thrilled to have Will and his family with us in Baton Rouge again. I want to thank Matt McMahon for his dedication and contributions to LSU and the basketball program over the last four seasons. He was a tremendous ambassador for the university and cared deeply about our student-athletes and our program. We wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

After he left LSU, Wade coached at McNeese State University from 2023 to 2025, before going to NC State for the 2025-26 season. During his time at McNeese, Wade led the team to the NCAA tournament for two years in a row.

This year, the Wade-led NC State lost its opening round game against Texas in the NCAA tournament. The buyout in Wade’s six-year deal at NC State has a $5 million buyout that drops to $3 million after April 1, the Associated Press reports.