72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

5 hours 2 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 4:30 AM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog

5:25a: Overturned vehicle. Two lanes blocked in Westport on I 10 WB after LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151; CLEARED

6a: Accident With Injury in East Baton Rouge on Thomas Rd at Scenic Hwy; CLEARED

6:30a: Accident. Center lane blocked in Capitol on I-110 SB at Fuqua St/Exit 1F; CLEARED

7:30a: Accident in South Burbank on Burbank Dr at S Staring Lane; CLEARED

7:45a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at College Dr/Exit 158

Trending News

8:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Florida Blvd

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days