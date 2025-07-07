86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt in shooting along Renoir Avenue

2 hours 41 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 2:33 PM July 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot along Renoir Avenue and taken to a hospital on Monday afternoon. 

Sources said the injured person was in stable condition. The shooting happened along Renoir near North Ardenwood Drive around 2:20 p.m. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days