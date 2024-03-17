73°
One found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds on Tams Drive

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was found dead inside their car after a shooting on the 12000 block of Tams Drive between South Choctaw Drive and Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Police say an unidentified 20-year-old male was found dead inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple calls were made for shots fired, but the mom was at home at the time of the shooting and located her son.

There is no suspect at this time. 

