One firefighter injured after hour-long, multi-department fight with Central house fire

By: Domenic Purdy

CENTRAL — A Central house fire Thursday evening injured one firefighter, Central Fire said.

Multiple units were dispatched to a heavy structure fire on Lake Vista Drive around 5:30 p.m. Eventually, a second alarm was triggered and the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the East Side Fire Department responded to the scene as well.

Within an hour, the fire was under control and investigators worked to determine the fire's cause, Central Fire said.

The only injury reported was a heat related injury sustained by a firefighter.

