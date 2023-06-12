89°
One dead, three injured after crash on Plank Road Sunday night

Monday, June 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and three were taken to a hospital after a car crash on Plank Road Sunday evening. 

According to officials, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Plank Road and Sumrall Drive. 

Officials also said three people were taken to a hospital while the coroner's office was contacted for one person who had died on the scene. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

