One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Chad Drive in Addis; identity of deceased revealed

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - One person died and another was injured after a double shooting on Chad Drive in Addis, according to officials.

According to the Addis Police Department, two males were struck by gunfire and one subject was found dead on the scene while the other victim is in critical condition.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Javontae Green was killed. The sheriff has not identified the other victim.

The Addis Police Department says the suspect is not in custody as he fled the scene on foot before officer’s arrival. The suspect is described as an unknown black male wearing a face mask.

