One dead in crash along Poydras Bayou Road in West Baton Rouge Parish

Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - One person was killed in a crash along Poydras Bayou Road in Port Allen on Sunday afternoon. 

Sources said the crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of St. Peters Baptist Church and one person died at the scene. 

State Police is investigating. No more information was immediately available. 

