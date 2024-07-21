79°
One dead in crash along Poydras Bayou Road in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN - One person was killed in a crash along Poydras Bayou Road in Port Allen on Sunday afternoon.
Sources said the crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of St. Peters Baptist Church and one person died at the scene.
State Police is investigating. No more information was immediately available.
