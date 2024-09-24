One dead, another injured in fire in Killian

KILLIAN — One person died and another was injured Tuesday in a fire in Killian, representatives from the State Fire Marshal said.

The fire was reported on Lower Rome Road, officials said. Around noon, Livingston Fire officials responded to Lower Rome Road for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they located an injured man and located another man who could not be saved, the Fire Marshal said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the injuries sustained are not known at this time.