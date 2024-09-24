92°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, another injured in fire in Killian
KILLIAN — One person died and another was injured Tuesday in a fire in Killian, representatives from the State Fire Marshal said.
The fire was reported on Lower Rome Road, officials said. Around noon, Livingston Fire officials responded to Lower Rome Road for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they located an injured man and located another man who could not be saved, the Fire Marshal said.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the injuries sustained are not known at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU...
-
Grosse Tete Bridge to reopen Tuesday; ferry to cease operations
-
St. Gabriel officers help save man who drove into pond
-
Two teens arrested for allegedly having unregistered guns with automatic switches
-
Livingston Parish deputy arrested for domestic abuse