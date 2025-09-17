73°
One dead after shooting at Eleanor Drive, Linden Street
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Eleanor Drive and Linden Street, officials said.
Officials responded around 6:30 p.m. and the coroner was called to the scene. The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene and investigating.
No other information was immediately available.
