One dead after shooting at Eleanor Drive, Linden Street

1 hour 34 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 7:10 PM September 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Eleanor Drive and Linden Street, officials said.

Officials responded around 6:30 p.m. and the coroner was called to the scene. The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene and investigating.

No other information was immediately available. 

