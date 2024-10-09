One dead after Hammond shooting, suspect arrested

HAMMOND - One person died and another was arrested after a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called to a mobile home on West I-55 Service Road for a shooting, where they found a man inside. They believe the shooting came as a result of an argument. The deceased person has not been identified.

Johnathan Blackwell, 35, was booked for second degree murder.