One dead after crash between 18-wheeler and truck on I-12 Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A crash between an 18-wheeler and a truck on I-12 east just after the split shut down two lanes of traffic early Monday morning, and left at least one person dead.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-12 east. The two lanes it blocked were reopened around 6 a.m. that morning.

Sources said two people were taken to a local hospital following the crash, and later confirmed that one person had died. The identity of the victim was not immediately made clear.

This is a developing story.