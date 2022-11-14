61°
One dead after crash between 18-wheeler and truck on I-12 Monday morning

8 hours 47 minutes ago Monday, November 14 2022 Nov 14, 2022 November 14, 2022 5:34 AM November 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A crash between an 18-wheeler and a truck on I-12 east just after the split shut down two lanes of traffic early Monday morning, and left at least one person dead.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-12 east. The two lanes it blocked were reopened around 6 a.m. that morning. 

Sources said two people were taken to a local hospital following the crash, and later confirmed that one person had died. The identity of the victim was not immediately made clear. 

This is a developing story. 

