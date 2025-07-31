90°
One dead after car, delivery truck collide in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN — One person was killed after a car struck the back of a delivery truck in Port Allen on Thursday.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. along Rosedale Road near La. 1.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash and will release the victim's name when next of kin is notified.
