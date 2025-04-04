83°
One arrested for August arson at Floor and Decor off Airline Highway

Friday, April 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after allegedly setting multiple pallets behind a flooring store off Airline Highway on fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Valerie Delorosa, 32, was booked on one count of aggravated arson.

The fire, which happened August 2024, was set to a stack of pallets and plastic fencing material behind Floor and Decor Outlets of America and resulted in no injuries.

