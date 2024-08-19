Wooden pallets behind Airline Highway flooring store catch fire

87°
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire put out a blaze behind Floor and Decor off Airline Highway on Monday.

The blaze set multiple pallets behind the flooring store on fire. According to store workers, a homeless person was living in the pallets and they walked out to see the pile of wooden pallets on fire.

Fire fighters put out the blaze and no injuries were reported, fire officials said. 

