One arrested after being accused of shooting a man multiple times on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for second-degree murder by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on Sunday after being accused of shooting a man multiple times.

According to arrest records, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments on Jefferson Highway at 5:50 a.m. to find 29-year-old Anthony Wesley Jr. dead on the sidewalk.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Wesley was involved in a custody dispute with the mother of his children and was having problems with 32-year-old Riddick Franklin.

Surveillance footage from Wesley's apartment showed him being shot from behind before being executed as Franklin allegedly stood over him and fired another shot.

Detectives traced a vehicle seen leaving the scene shortly after back to Franklin before detaining him for questioning. A search warrant executed on both the vehicle and a residence on Sharon Hills Boulevard, where Franklin was staying, resulted in the seizure of a handgun, Franklin's cell phone and clothing matching the description seen by deputies on video during the murder.

Deputies said Franklin later told detectives he traveled to Wesley's residence in an attempt to "squash the beef" as there had been previous altercations between the two. Franklin allegedly said that while attempting to have a conversation with Wesley, he produced a firearm and shot Wesley multiple times before returning home, taking the weapon apart and washing his clothes.

Franklin was charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.