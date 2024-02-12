One adult, two juveniles arrested in murder of 18-year-old who escaped juvenile detention facility

BATON ROUGE - One adult and two juveniles were arrested Monday, days after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a home along Washington Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 19-year-old Travelle Burris for first-degree murder of David Atkins, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. BRPD said two juveniles were also arrested and booked on the same charges.

Officers said they believe robbery may be the suspected motive in the shooting. On Saturday, police said Atkins murder was retaliatory, but they refused to answer questions about what led up to the shooting.

According to parish records, Burris was previously arrested for burglary charges and pleaded guilty in December 2023. He was on probation during the shooting. Records said Burris was not required to wear an ankle monitor, but had a nightly curfew.

David Atkins, 18, was arrested in 2021 in the murder of his uncle Gregory Cotten and attempted murder of Kentrell Maloid. Atkins was placed into the Juvenile Detention Facility, where he escaped twice in November.

Atkins had been on the run since Nov. 25, the second time he broke out of the detention center. He was found shot to death at a home along Washington Avenue on Saturday morning. BRPD Chief TJ Morse said Atkins' murder was a retaliatory shooting.