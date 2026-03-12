OLOL demonstrates new robotic lung cancer detection and treatment technology

BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Hospital demonstrated new robotic technology for lung cancer treatment on Thursday.

The Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy System and the da Vinci Surgical System use minimally invasive approaches to detect and treat lung cancer, the hospital says.

"We've had these da Vinci robots in the hospital for several years now. The Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy platform is the newer platform," Dr. Emily Cassidy, a thoracic surgeon at OLOL, said. "We recently acquired our second robotic bronchoscopy platform, so we're really excited. We'll be able to help more patients that way."

Patients ages 50-80 with any smoking history are recommended for lung cancer screenings.