OLOL Children's Hospital reports pandemic-high number of COVID hospitalizations

2 hours 55 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, July 29 2021
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nearly a dozen children are being treated for the coronavirus at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, more than half of whom are in intensive care at the medical center. 

On Thursday, the hospital said 11 children were being treated there for the virus. Of those patients, six were being treated in the intensive care unit. Staff says its the most they've seen since the pandemic began last year.

Baton Rouge General said Thursday that while its currently treating no children as of Thursday, it treated four patients under the age of 19 in June and treated another 36 throughout July. 

On Wednesday, three of Baton Rouge's major hospitalsincluding Ochsner, BRG and OLOL—began sharing coronavirus hospitalization data and displaying it on billboards throughout the capital area to raise awareness. 

You can read more on the state's latest COVID data here

