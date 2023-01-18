Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects drawing national attention to LSU gymnast

BATON ROUGE - "Good Morning America" discussed the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take.

The social media star asked fans to "be respectful" after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to other athletes' performances.

After the meet, LSU ramped up its security measures. LSU had already eliminated post-meet autograph sessions and may restrict the girls from going into the stands post-meet to see their friends and family in order to keep them from any potential harm.