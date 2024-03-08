Oldies but Goodies Festival 2015

BATON ROUGE- The Oldies but Goodies Festival is coming back to Port Allen. The event will have rockin' music, tricked out cars and of course some of the best barbeque in Louisiana.



Cooks from all over the south will be at the festival competing for top barbeque honors. Teams will be competing for $6,600 in prize money, awards, trophies and certificates. It cost $150 to register a team for the contest, and groups that finish within the top eight will win cash prizes.



The festival will also feature all your favorite songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s, a jitterbug and twist contest and an antique car show.



The Oldies but Goodies Fest go from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on September 12th and 13th. It will be held at the West Baton Rouge Tourist Information and Conference Center, 2750 North Westport Drive.



Check out the video to see what else you can expect at this fun festival.