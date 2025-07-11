Ohio man arrested after allegedly calling bomb threat to LSU Police headquarters

BATON ROUGE — LSU Police arrested an Ohio man accused of calling in a bomb threat to their department on Friday.

Michael Victor Lloyd, 33, was arrested after the May 29 bomb threat. Arrest records said the Akron, Ohio, man called from a California phone number and told the communications officer who answered the call that "the best thing you can do is kill yourself or I'm going to blow the police station up."

Lloyd then allegedly hung up the phone without giving any information regarding how or when he would carry out the threat.

LSU Police investigators said they were unable to identify any connection the caller had to the university.

A search of LSUPD headquarters yielded no suspicious packages or explosive devices.

Lloyd was booked on a $10,000 bond.