Ohio governor says state will give $1M to 5 random COVID vaccine recipients

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

If you live in Ohio and have the COVID vaccine, you may just have a shot at a huge payout.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state will give $1 million each to five random residents who've gotten at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

DeWine made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, saying the first drawing will happen May 26. The drawings are slated to continue each Wednesday over the following four weeks until five winners in total are selected. 

Residents must have gotten the shot by the time each drawing begins to be eligible.

The governor added that the money will come from existing coronavirus federal relief funds.

DeWine said his administration will release more details on the drawing later this week. 

