Officials working large structure fire at Cedarbrook Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a structure fire on Cedarbrook Drive, the St. George Fire Department said.
The fire is at the 10700 block of Cedarbrook Drive near the corner of Tanwood Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported as of 9:10 p.m.
No other information is immediately available. Officials advise the public to avoid the area.
