Officials warn of increase in fish kill due to heat, storms

LOUISIANA - Mass fish kills could be possible statewide this summer due to high temperatures and storms, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a statement Thursday.

Evidence of fish kills has already been reported in City Park Lake.

The department said fish kills are caused when there is a relatively sudden drop in a body of water's oxygen levels. This drop can be caused by excessive rainfall, extended cloudy weather, decaying vegetation, and high temperatures, as hot water has is less efficient at carrying oxygen.

The department also said that while fish kills can be shocking to look at, they occur in Louisiana regularly and the state's native ecosystems have adapted to handle them. Decomposers and scavengers will clean up the mess, and the kills can sometimes lead to a rejuvenated system.

For information on how to report a fish kill or more information about the causes of fish kills, visit the LWDF's fish kill webpage.