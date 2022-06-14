Latest Weather Blog
City Park Lake covered in algae and dead fish; officials hope new project will restore lakes
BATON ROUGE - The University Lakes are supposedly a point of pride in Baton Rouge; they're clearly visible from the Interstate and are often the first thing people see when traveling from out of town. Right now, however, they're a mess.
On one side of the lake, dozens of rotten fish with insects eating the remains can be seen baking in the hot sun, leaving behind a foul stench of rotting fish. Green algae and muck cover most of City Park Lake's surface.
Franklin Foil is the State Senator for East Baton Rouge. He says the current condition of the lakes is terrible.
"You walk around parts of it where it's almost dried up and fish are dead, there's algae everywhere, it just is an eye sore," Foil said.
Foil says the University Lakes Project is supposed to start this summer. The project, which will cost around $50 million and last about two to three years, will hopefully improve the quality of the lakes.
Foil is hoping work on the project will start in two weeks.
"I realize there are certain things in place as far as getting contracts in place, but this has been a long time coming. The money is there and I'm going to keep pushing the project managers to get started as soon as possible," Foil said.
Trending News
Foil says he wants to make sure the project gets done correctly and is hoping residents will be patient.
"We also need to make sure that we do it right, even though I would like it to happen tomorrow, if we need a little bit more time to make sure we get all the proper people in place then I'm for it," Foil said
Foil is optimistic that progress will happen soon, and the awful sights and smells of dead fish will be a thing of the past.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
City Park Lake covered in algae and dead fish; officials hope new...
-
Task force headed to Donaldsonville after recent murders
-
DOTD tears down houses in preparation for I-10 widening
-
Outside review requested following WBRZ report showing rape victim ordered to pay...
Sports Video
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
-
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett...