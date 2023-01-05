Officials searching for missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon

BAKER - Police are searching for a teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen on Tuesday around 1 p.m.. He is described as being 5'8" and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts, and police say he may possibly be in the Sherwood Meadows area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000, ext. 1.