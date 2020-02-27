Officials say victims of home invasion shot, killed intruder

BATON ROUGE - Officials have confirmed the death of one man following a Thursday night shooting in the unincorporated community of Alsen, in the northern area of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were summoned to the scene around 10 p.m., shortly after shots were fired at a home in the 200 block of Rafe Mayer Road.

Authorities say Herman Hills was killed in the shooting.

According to deputies, Hills was armed with a gun as he forced his way into the family's home and demanded money. The family fought back, wrestling with Hills to get a hold of his gun. During the altercation, one of the family members shot Hills, killing him.

Hills had a lengthy criminal history, his most recent run-in with police was only days ago, on Dec. 9, when he was arrested for theft.

More information will be provided as the Sheriff's Office continues to conduct its investigation into the incident.