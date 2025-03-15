76°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials say no person inside after vehicle that went into water in Morganza, search to continue
MORGANZA - Emergency officials say no one was inside a vehicle that went in the water behind the levee at the 7000 block of Morganza Highway.
Fire officials said they were recovering a vehicle that required fire department divers around 5:30 p.m.
Trending News
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said a witness said the driver was inside the vehicle before it entered the water and that recovery operations will resume Sunday based on this information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...